Olivia Rodrigo announces intimate LA 'GUTS' show, with proceeds going to her new charity initiative

Ahead of her GUTS world tour, Olivia Rodrigo is doing an intimate performance in LA this week, and proceeds will be kick-starting her new charity initiative.

Olivia is teaming with American Express for the show at The Theater at LA's Ace Hotel, as part of the credit card's Member Week events. The "immersive experience" will feature photo booths, special food and drink and an acoustic performance of GUTS in full. Proceeds from the $25 tickets will go to Olivia's new Fund 4 Good charity.

As Olivia tells People, "I'm really excited to play these songs that I've never played before. It's going to be a very special night." She'll perform with her GUTS and SOUR collaborator Dan Nigro, and tells People, "We're going to talk about [the songs' creation], what inspired us and all the fun stories that we collected while making this album."

According to Billboard, fans who can't attend the show will be able to watch it Tuesday, October 10, starting at 8 p.m. ET through Thursday on Olivia's YouTube channel.

Olivia tells People that her Fund 4 Good will raise awareness "for certain groups that are championing women's issues in America and all of the other territories I'm going to."

"I think it's going to be a very fulfilling and hopefully productive experience," she adds. "Lots of the money is going to abortion funds to help provide some resources to people who are in need of reproductive healthcare."

Olivia also hints to People that the four GUTS bonus tracks that were included on a different color vinyl version of the LP aren't "going to live on vinyl forever."

