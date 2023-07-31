Olivia Rodrigo teases track list for 'GUTS' with clue-filled video

Olivia Rodrigo seems to have learned a few lessons from Taylor Swift when it comes to leaving Easter eggs for her fans to decode.

The "vampire" singer posted a video on her socials that shows an overhead view of Olivia moving around from place to place in a cluttered bedroom. At the end of the clip, she's lying on the bed typing on a typewriter; the paper reads, "GUTS Track list." GUTS, of course, is Olivia's much-anticipated sophomore album, due September 8.

A snippet of an unreleased song plays in the background, and there are hints and clues scattered throughout the video, as Billboard notes. Among them: the words "Stranger" and "Obsessed" are seen on top of a piano and on a piece of clothing on the floor; a high school yearbook shows Olivia as the member of "Book Club," and the words "Bad idea right" are written in lipstick on the vanity mirror.

There are also words written on a skateboard and a sticker on a guitar case, but they're too blurry to read.

"oh she really is taylor’s child," one fan wrote in the comments.

No word on when Olivia will end the speculation.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.