Olivia Rodrigo debuts video for "Can't Catch Me Now" from 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes'

Lionsgate

By George Costantino

Olivia Rodrigo dropped the video for "Can't Catch Me Now," her new song for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes on Monday, November, 13.

The video features the 20-year-old Grammy winner wandering around a cabin, interspersed with scenes from the movie, which hits theaters November 17. The song is included on The Hunger Games: The Ballad ofSongbirds& Snakes (Music From & Inspired By) album, also out November 17.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes takes place years before the trilogy that starred Jennifer Lawrence as heroine Katniss Everdeen. Here, Tom Blyth stars as an 18-year-old Cornelius Snow -- the man who became Donald Sutherland's evil President Snow in the original films -- and his mentoring of Lucy Gray Baird, a tribute played by West Side Story's Rachel Zegler.

Viola DavisPeter DinklageJason Schwartzman and Hunter Schafer also star.

