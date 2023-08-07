Olivia Rodrigo announces second single from 'GUTS'

Olivia Rodrigo's next single is a "bad idea."

The singer announced Monday, August 7, via Instagram that the follow-up single to her #1 hit "vampire" will be "bad idea right," and it'll arrive Friday, August 11. Olivia delivered the news with a blurry photo of herself standing behind glass, on which the title of the song is written in lipstick.

Billboard reports that Olivia also sent an email to fans noting that she's "so stoked" to release the new song, adding that it's "pretty different from vampire & shows another side of GUTS that's a little more fun & playful."

"bad idea right" is the second single released from GUTS, which arrives September 8.

