Olivia Rodrigo welcomes special guest Noah Kahan to her first show at NYC's Madison Square Garden

Olivia Rodrigo and Noah Kahan have had a mutual admiration society going for months now, and it all culminated on April 5, onstage at New York's Madison Square Garden, during Olivia's GUTS world tour.

Olivia was playing the first of four nights at the legendary venue when, about three-quarters of the way into the show, she said she was really excited about performing the next song. She then brought Noah onstage and they sang a duet of his hit "Stick Season," as the crowd screamed along with every word.

Noah, who's currently on tour in Canada, made a special trip to New York to sing with Olivia; he's scheduled to perform in Toronto on April 6.

You may recall that Olivia performed a version of "Stick Season" for BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge, and then Noah returned the favor by performing a version of Olivia's song "Lacy." A split single of both versions is coming out on vinyl for Record Store Day on April 20.

On stage later in the show, Olivia leaned into the New York City aesthetic by rocking a tank top that read "Carrie Bradshaw AF."

