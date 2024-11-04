Olivia Rodrigo stays away from guys who want to go to space: 'I think it’s just weird'

Olivia Rodrigo has one question she always asks on first dates, and it has to do with outer space.

In a video Q&A posted by Netflix recently, Olivia shared the question she asks to determine if a guy has a specific red flag of hers.

“This is a very oddly specific question that I ask guys on first dates. I always ask them if they think that they would want to go to space,” Olivia said. “And if they say yes, I don’t date them. I just think if you wanna go to space, you’re a little too full of yourself. I think it’s just weird.”

Grimes, who used to be in a relationship with and shares three known children with SpaceX founder Elon Musk, took to her account on the social platform X to agree with Olivia's assessment.

“It’s true,” Grimes wrote. “Only women should be going to space.”

