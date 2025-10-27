Olivia Rodrigo shoots down at least one fan theory about next album title

Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS era is finally over, and fans have been working overtime to figure out what the singer's next album will be called, assuming she'll keep to the "one word with four letters" formula she's used so far. Well, Olivia's seen your theories and she can definitively say that one of them isn't true.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan, Olivia says, "I see a bunch of album title theories all the time, which is so fun. The latest one I saw was that it was going to be called CARD, and I was like, 'Oh, that's a fun idea, but definitely not going to be the case.'"

"But I love seeing people's theories and them connecting all of these dots," she adds. "It makes me happy that people care about the album enough to postulate and think about things." Other fan theories posit that the album will be called KISS, LUCK or BURN.

Asked if she ever sees ideas online that she likes enough to actually consider using, she says, "I totally do! People are so smart, and sometimes, I see something and I’m like, 'Wow, that’s a really great idea.' You guys are so creative. We should hire some of these girls on TikTok — they’re amazing."

Cosmo also asked Liv what relationship advice she'd give to her younger self.

"I would’ve told 17-year-old me ... that you really have to be yourself from the very beginning of the relationship," she shares. "Back in the day, me and my friends would tailor our personalities to whatever person we liked at the time."

"It just never works out — it leaves everyone feeling confused and sad," she advises. "Be wholly, entirely yourself, even if you think it’s a little cringe. The right person won’t think it’s cringe."

