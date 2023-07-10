Olivia Rodrigo says she "lost her mind" when she met *this* Rock & Roll Hall of Famer

Olivia Rodrigo's music has been described as pop-punk, but in a new video with Vogue, she describes how she "lost her mind" when she suddenly found herself face to face with the original Godmother of Punk.

In the latest edition of Vogue's video series 73 Questions With, Olivia explains that she recorded her upcoming album, GUTS, at New York's legendary Electric Lady Studios. While there, she noticed a photo of Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Patti Smith, known as the Godmother of Punk, in the hallway. She told the studio's owner she was a big fan of the legendary singer, songwriter and poet.

"Lo and behold, the next day, I was playing the piano and I get a knock on the [studio] door, and Patti Smith is there," Olivia reveals. "And she's like, 'Hey, Olivia, nice to meet you! I wanted to come and say hi.' And I lost my mind!"

Olivia then shows off a book of Smith's poetry that Smith gave her.

"She wrote on the inside, 'To Olivia, may all your days be inspired,'" Olivia says. "I love her. She's amazing."

Smith is one of the artists most associated with Electric Lady Studios, which was started by the late rock icon Jimi Hendrix in 1970. Smith attended the grand opening party and also recorded her acclaimed 1975 debut album, Horses, there.

Elsewhere in the video, the "vampire" singer expresses her love for music that came before her. She reveals the album she's been listening to nonstop is 1970's Bridge Over Troubled Water by Simon & Garfunkel, and the album she's listened to the most in her life is the White Stripes' 2003 release, Elephant.

