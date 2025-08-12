Olivia Rodrigo releasing GUTS tour book in September

By Andrea Dresdale

On Monday, Olivia Rodrigo promised fans something she'd been "working on to celebrate all our GUTS memories together." On Tuesday, she's revealed that that "something" is a GUTS tour book.

Available for preorder now, the book ships Sept. 26. The 136-page hardcover comes with a GUTS world tour trading card, a double-sided poster and sticker sheet and a red ribbon bookmark, as well as a slipcase featuring silver glitter stars and silver metallic foil. Inside, there are "never-before-seen images" that offer fans "an inside look" at the tour, which officially concluded in July.

Liv writes on Instagram, "GUTS has been such a special chapter for me & I can't thank u enough for being part of it. i've put together a special book 2 commemorate all our GUTS tour memories and it's available for preorder now! miss y'all already."

