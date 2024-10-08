Olivia Rodrigo named 'Billboard''s Touring Artist of the Year

Thanks to the success of her GUTS World Tour, Olivia Rodrigo has been named Billboard's Touring Artist of the Year. As part of the honor, she'll discuss her approach to live performances at the publication's Live Music Summit and Awards on Nov. 14 in LA — and you can attend.

Olivia will sit for a keynote interview, during which she'll discuss moving from theaters to arenas; having an all-female, trans and nonbinary band of musicians backing her up; promoting up-and-coming artists like Chappell Roan by having them open for her; and raising money on the road via her Fund 4 Good initiative.

Tickets are now on sale for the event, visit BillboardLiveMusicSummit.com for all the details.

The GUTS World Tour recently stopped in the Philippines, allowing Olivia, who is of Filipino heritage, to perform in that country for the first time. Liv wrote, "It was the most special show and the most meaningful trip. to say I'm grateful doesn't even cut it!"

As previously reported, if you couldn't personally witness the GUTS World Tour, you'll be able to watch it as a concert special on Netflix starting Oct. 29.

