Olivia Rodrigo meets viral penguin Pesto in Australia

Olivia Rodrigo is Down Under on her GUTS World Tour, but she took some time out to visit one of the main tourist attractions in Melbourne, Australia.

Liv posted a TikTok Friday of herself meeting Pesto, the massive king penguin chick at the Melbourne Aquarium. He's become a global sensation due to his large, fluffy body, which is expected to decrease after he gets his adult feathers in.

She and Pesto duetted to the "Who are you? I'm Pam, who are you? I'm the owner of this house" sound. "This collab will go down in history," raved one fan. There's even more Pesto content on her Instagram Story.

Katy Perry also visited Pesto during her recent trip to Australia.

During her second show in Melbourne Thursday, Olivia thrilled fans by singing a song she'd never performed on the GUTS tour before: "All I Want," the song Liv wrote and recorded for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

The success of the song, which has been RIAA-certified Platinum, led to Olivia getting her record deal, which led to "driver's license" and, well, here we are.

The GUTS World Tour wraps up in Sydney, Australia, on Oct. 22.

