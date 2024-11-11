Olivia Rodrigo joins Noah Kahan as headliner of BST Hyde Park UK festival

Olivia Rodrigo and Noah Kahan are friends: They've performed live together and recorded each other's songs. Now they're headlining the same U.K. festival.

Olivia has just been announced as the headliner for the June 27 date of BST Hyde Park, a weekslong summer festival that takes place each year in London's famed Hyde Park. Joining her on the bill that day will be girl in red and the U.K. all-girl band The Last Dinner Party. This will be Liv's biggest U.K. show to date.

Noah was recently announced as the headliner for the July 4 date of the festival, and he'll be joined by Gracie Abrams on the bill. Zach Bryan will headline on June 28 and June 29, while Wolverine himself, Hugh Jackman, will perform July 6.

An Amex presale for Olivia's show is underway; another presale starts Nov. 13, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Nov. 15.

The show will be convenient for Olivia, since she already had to be in the U.K. June 30 and July 1 for makeup shows in Manchester, England. The original shows were postponed because the brand-new venue she was supposed to play wasn't ready yet. Liv is also performing at three South American Lollapalooza festivals in March 2025.

