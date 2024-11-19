Olivia Rodrigo is the 'f****** new face of' Lancôme

Olivia Rodrigo announced a new beauty deal in classic Liv fashion on Nov. 18.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a video of herself announcing via megaphone, "I'm the new face of..." and then her next word was bleeped out. She then whispered, "I'm the new face of ..." and then picked up the megaphone to yell a name — which was bleeped out again.

Finally, she yelled, "I'm the f****** new face of Lancôme!" and then dropped the megaphone.

Olivia says of her new partnership, "Embracing your individuality is so important in beauty since there are many unrealistic expectations placed on young women today. Lancôme is an iconic and timeless brand that promotes beauty from within and I am honored to be part of their family."

Olivia will be the face of "exciting new launches and campaigns to be announced in the near future," according to the company. Meanwhile, on the Lancôme website you can see which products to use to recreate Liv's various looks.

While there, you can also enter a sweepstakes to win a trip to L.A. for you and a friend, where you'll attend Lancôme Idôle House and get Olivia Rodrigo x Lancôme products. All you have to do is follow Lancôme on TikTok or Instagram, create a Lancôme x Olivia-inspired look and then submit it with the proper hashtags. You have until Dec. 16 to enter.

