'Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour' coming to Netflix Oct. 29

If you didn't get a ticket to Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS World Tour, Netflix has you covered.

The Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour concert special will debut Oct. 29 on the streaming platform, featuring Olivia in concert at the Intuit Dome in LA, performing songs from GUTS and her debut, SOUR. In a statement, she says, "For those of you who didn't get a chance to rock out in-person, now you can have the best seats in the house! And to the fans who cheered, screamed, and danced with me, I am so glad we get to do it all over again!"

In a note to fans, Olivia writes that she can't believe the tour is coming to a close, but that she's "so excited" about the Netflix special.

"I really hope you dig it!!!" she writes. "[I]'m so thankful to everyone who has supported this tour & made this year one of the most exciting years of my life. I hope you get your popcorn out for the movie! sending lots n lots of love your way!"

The GUTS World Tour stops in Singapore today, Oct. 2, and officially ends Oct. 22 in Sydney, Australia. So far, the only show Liv has planned for 2025 is a performance on March 28 at the Lollapalooza Brazil festival.

