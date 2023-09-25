Olivia Rodrigo gets unexpected dating advice from a young fan

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage via Getty Images

By Mary Pat Thompson

Olivia Rodrigo is getting some unexpected dating advice.

In a new video from the YouTube channel RecessTherapy, Olivia sat down with a young child named Miles, who offered up some wisdom when it came to love.

Olivia asked Miles for advice on how she can find a partner. “Pick a person that looks kind,” Miles said before telling her, “I really hope you find love.”

He followed up the sweet moment with an additional stipulation. "And the only person you can't marry is your cousins," Miles said, causing Olivia and host Julian Shapiro-Barnum to burst into a fit of laughter.

“You’re so right, you never miss,” Olivia said before prompting Miles with another question: “What happens if you marry someone that’s your cousin?”

“Something bad happens to your body,” Miles answered. So true, Miles. So true.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

