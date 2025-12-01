Olivia Dean wins refunds for fans after calling out ticket resellers

Olivia Dean just proved the squeaky wheel gets the grease. After complaining that the major concert promoters and ticket sellers were allowing tickets to be resold for too high a price, one of them is offering fans refunds.

Olivia's upcoming U.S. tour sold out in minutes on Nov. 21, but then tickets started appearing on resale sites priced at $1,000 or more. On her Instagram Story at the time, Olivia wrote, "@Ticketmaster @Livenation @AEGPresents you are providing a disgusting service. The prices at which you're allowing tickets to be re-sold is vile and completely against our wishes. Live music should be affordable and accessible and we need to find a new way of making that possible. BE BETTER."

In a separate post, Olivia addressed fans, writing, "I’m sorry that there seems to be an issue with ticket re-selling and pricing. My team are currently looking into it. It is extremely frustrating as the last thing I want is for anyone to be scammed or overcharged for our show."

And it looks like her message got through, with Ticketmaster issuing a statement saying, "To support Olivia Dean's commitment to fair ticket pricing, Ticketmaster is capping all future ticket resale prices for [her] The Art of Loving Live tour on its platform and refunding fans for any markup they already paid to resellers on Ticketmaster."

Announcing the news about the refunds on her Instagram Story, Olivia added, "The secondary ticket market is an exploitative and unregulated space and we as an industry have a responsibility to protect people and our community."

