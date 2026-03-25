Olivia Dean, Myles Smith & more receive nods for UK's prestigious Ivor Novello Awards

Fresh off their Grammy wins, Olivia Dean and Lola Young have now received nominations for another major honor: the U.K.'s Ivor Novello Awards, aka The Ivors.

The awards, which have been handed out since 1956, are the most prestigious music honor in the United Kingdom. They celebrate excellence in British and Irish songwriting, and are peer awards, voted on by other British and Irish songwriters and composers.

Olivia is up for two awards: best British album for The Art of Loving and most performed work for "The Man I Need." The latter category is for songs that have received the most broadcast, online and general performances in the last year.

Also nominated in the most performed work category are Lola's "Messy," Myles' "Stargazing" and Coldplay's "Viva La Vida."

Other nominees include Florence + the Machine, Lily Allen and Gorillaz. The awards will be handed out in a ceremony titled The Ivors with Amazon Music, set for May 21 in London.

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