The official BTS book, 'Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS,' is out now

After three years of research and two years of interviews, the first official BTS book, Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS, is available now.

Divided into seven chapters, the book tells the story of the K-pop supergroup from their very beginnings — j-hope's first meeting with SUGA — to their current status as global pop stars, and includes numerous interviews with the group over the years. The group members share their thoughts on all their albums and singles as well as their career milestones, like their first Grammy performance, their world tours and their speeches to the U.N.

According to a press release, the book "captures the honest feelings and the behind-the-scenes stories that were never-before-told, and that's where the book's title BEYOND THE STORY comes from." It was published on July 9 aka ARMY day — the day the group's fandom name ARMY was announced — and ends with j-hope saying, "If ARMY can smile and rejoice, that is our ultimate happiness."

Uniquely, the book includes more than 330 QR codes so that fans can access the music and the content that's mentioned throughout.

