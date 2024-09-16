NSYNC's Joey Fatone says group still hasn't had the reunion conversation

Ever since *NSYNC reunited to record a song for the Trolls Band Together soundtrack, fans have been asking whether or not a reunion might be in the works. The requests got louder after the group reunited again for the song "Paradise" on Justin Timberlake's new album, then performed it live onstage with him. But according to Joey Fatone, no answer on that topic is forthcoming.

Since last year, Joey has been saying that the members of the group need to sit down and have a conversation about their future. But while speaking to People on Sept. 13, Joey said, "We haven't had that conversation yet. Justin is finishing up his tour, I've been doing a bunch of things with AJ McLean from Backstreet Boys. So that's been great."

However, he added, "Hopefully at some point when [Justin] is done with his tour, we’ll sit down and go, ‘What are we doing?’ and figure it out. I would love to have that conversation, whether yes or no — I just want to know. Just tell me so we can move on with our lives. Either say we had a good run and be done with it, or see what we can do.”

The next day, Joey told People, "It's hard to get the five of us together and it's a huge commitment. I will say the gears are in the right direction as far as the interest from everybody."

He joked, "I’ll keep doing as many shows as I can to keep singing, but hopefully there’s a time when the other four knuckleheads get their heads out of their a****.”

