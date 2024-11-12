NSYNC's JC Chasez hosting sing-along performance of Broadway musical '& Juliet'

It was announced in October that *NSYNC's Joey Fatone would be joining the cast of the hit Broadway musical & Juliet in January. But if you want to see an *NSYNC member at an & Juliet performance before then, just wait a couple weeks.

JC Chasez has announced that he's going to host a sing-along performance of the musical on Nov. 21 to celebrate its two-year anniversary on Broadway. & Juliet, a reworking of Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet, is a jukebox musical featuring songs written by Max Martin, the mastermind behind hits from *NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears, Kelly Clarkson, Pink, Katy Perry, Ariana Grande and more.

In his video announcing the performance, JC teases, "Get ready to sing along to some classic pop hits with the cast, and who knows? There might be a little something extra in store."

You can get tickets for the one-night-only event at AndJulietBroadway.com.

Speaking of musicals, as previously reported, JC is trying to get his own off the ground. He recently released a concept album called Playing With Fire that features songs for the Frankenstein-inspired musical, which he hopes to eventually bring to the stage.

