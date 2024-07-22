Now we know when Nick Jonas will return to Broadway

Nick Jonas, who got his start in showbiz on Broadway, has revealed more details of his return to the Great White Way on his Instagram Story.

As previously reported, Nick and Adrienne Warren will co-star in a revival of The Last Five Years, a musical by Jason Robert Brown that originally ran off-Broadway in 2002. The two-person show tells the history of a relationship from both the male and female perspective. The male perspective starts at the beginning of the relationship and ends with its end, while the female perspective goes in the opposite direction.

The Last Five Years will play a 14-week limited engagement at the Hudson Theatre; previews start March 18 and the show opens April 6. There's a presale available if you sign up at TheLastFiveYearsBroadway.com, but the tickets go on sale to the general public on July 26 at 10 a.m. ET.

Nick's been pretty busy lately with his non-music gigs. His movie The Good Half screens nationwide on July 23 and July 25, and he's currently filming the musical comedy Power Ballad with Paul Rudd.

