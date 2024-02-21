Normani finally announces debut album, 'Dopamine'

Since she started her solo career in 2018, Normani has only released a handful of singles, including "Motivation," the Sam Smith collab "Dancing With a Stranger" and the hit duet "Love Lies" with Khalid. But the former Fifth Harmony member is finally unleashing her debut album.

Normani wrote on Instagram, "cryingg typing this rn. DOPAMINE THE ALBUM." She also posted what appears to be the album artwork: it shows her in a black leather-and-chains bikini, riding on top of a massive black rocket ship.

She posted a link on X, formerly Twitter, that allows you to presave the project. There's no release date, but there is a date counter on the website that's constantly changing; all the dates land in 2024.

Among the artists who expressed their excitement at the news: Jordin Sparks, JoJo, Muni Long and Little Mix member Leighanne Pinnock.

Since Fifth Harmony went on what appears to be a permanent hiatus, Normani's group mates have all been busy. Ally Brooke has released a string of singles, as well as a holiday EP. Dinah Jane has released an EP, as well as a number of singles, including a collaboration with Ally that came out in 2023. Lauren Jauregui has released two EPs and multiple singles.

Camila Cabello, who left the group in 2016, has released three solo albums and is teasing a new one.

