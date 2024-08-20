Noah Kahan teases yet another 'Stick Season'-related release

Since he first put out his album Stick Season back 2022, Noah Kahan has released two different, expanded versions of the record and launched a worldwide tour in support of it. But he's not done yet.

Noah posted a video of himself on Instagram attempting to say with a straight face, "There's no way I would release something else Stick Season-related, is there? There's no chance. I've milked this thing as far as it can go."

He starts giggling and continues, "There's no way I have more up my sleeve. There's no way there's something else coming. Nuh uh. No shot. No chance." He captioned it, "i'm so zany."

Excited fans jumped into the comments to speculate on what Noah might be teasing — a tour documentary or a live album were among the predictions. On TikTok, one witty fan predicted he'd release Stick Seasoning: The Noah Kahan Cook Book.

Others are joking it's another version of the album called Stick Season: Forever (No, Really, Genuinely Forever) or Stick Season: We'll All Be Here Forever (because we actually aren't allowed to leave). Either way, stay tuned.

