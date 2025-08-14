Noah Kahan sets benefit concert and golf tournament in — where else? — Vermont

NOAH KAHAN Noah Kahan at the 2024 CMA Awards (Disney/Scott Kirkland) (Scott Kirkland/The Walt Disney Company)
By Andrea Dresdale

It'll be getting on Stick Season in Vermont when Noah Kahan returns to his home state for a special charity event.

This fall, the singer is hosting the first Folk & Fairways Benefit Concert & Golf Tournament to raise money for his nonprofit mental health foundation, The Busyhead Project. Featuring a welcome reception, acoustic performance by Noah and a tournament, it takes place Oct. 1 at Spruce Peak in Stowe, Vermont.

A limited number of randomly selected fans will be allowed to purchase tickets; you can get a crack at them by entering a lottery that's open now and closes Sunday at 11:50 p.m. ET.

All the proceeds from the event will go to community-based mental health organizations. Since he launched it in 2023, Noah's Busyhead Project has raised millions for its goal of making mental health care accessible to all.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

