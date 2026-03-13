Noah Kahan releases new ﻿'The Great Divide'﻿ song, 'Porch Light'

Noah Kahan has released a new song called "Porch Light," a track off his upcoming album, The Great Divide.

"'Porch Light' is inspired by the emotional weight Kahan believes he placed on his family by opening up their lives throughout his creative narrative and lyrical storytelling on Stick Season," a press release reads, referring to the 2022 album that made Kahan a star.

Sample lyrics include "I would ask how you’ve been, it's all over the internet," and "I hope you tell me that you're winding down/ That you've lost the taste to face the crowd/ That whatever made you famous made you sick."

You can watch the lyric video for "Porch Light" streaming now on YouTube.

The Great Divide is due out April 24. It also includes the previously released title track, which is the album's lead single.

Kahan will launch a U.S. tour in June.

Meanwhile, the upcoming documentary Noah Kahan: Out of Body is set to premiere at South by Southwest on March 16. It'll later be released on Netflix.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

