Noah Kahan reflects on breakout 2023 with mini doc

Not many people had a bigger 2023 than Noah Kahan. The "Dial Drunk" artist reflects on his breakout year in a new mini doc posted to his TikTok.

The five-minute clip features live video and backstage footage from Kahan's many sold-out shows from throughout 2023, as well as other highlights, including performing on Saturday Night Live and earning a Best New Artist Grammy nomination.

"Somebody tell 12 year old Noah what happened to him this year," Kahan writes in the caption.

Kahan's 2024 looks to be just as exciting. In addition to potentially becoming a Grammy winner, Kahan will launch his We'll All Be Here Forever U.S. tour in May.

