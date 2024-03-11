Noah Kahan reaches new peak on '﻿Billboard'﻿ 200

Mercury Records/Republic Records

By Josh Johnson

Stick Season still isn't over for Noah Kahan.

The "Dial Drunk" artist's breakout album has jumped to #2 on the Billboard 200, giving him a career high on the all-genre chart. He'd previously peaked on the ranking at #3.

Stick Season was first released released in 2022. An expanded edition, dubbed Stick Season (We'll All Be Here Forever), dropped in 2023. Finally, Kahan put out the 30-track Stick Season (Forever) in February, which added his collaborations with Hozier, Kacey Musgraves, Post Malone, Gracie Abrams and others.

Kahan will be supporting Stick Season in all its forms on a U.S. headlining arena tour that kicks off in May.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!