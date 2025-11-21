Noah Kahan performs unreleased song, duets with Niall Horan at Boston benefit

Noah Kahan returned to Boston's Fenway Park — well, next to it, anyway — for a benefit concert Thursday and debuted some new music in the process.

He performed a concert at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, a venue that's adjacent to the stadium, to raise funds for his Busyhead Project, as well as the Red Sox Foundation. The Busyhead Project is a nonprofit mental health initiative that Noah founded to raise awareness of and reduce stigma around mental health.

Ahead of the show, Noah teased new music and a special guest; the new music turned out to be his unreleased song "Deny Deny Deny." As for the special guest, former One Direction member and current The Voice coach Niall Horan joined Noah for "Northern Attitude."

MGM Music Hall posted footage of both performances on its Instagram page. In honor of the show, the city of Boston proclaimed Nov. 20 as The Busyhead Project Day.

