Noah Kahan, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & Teddy Swims have Record Store Day releases for you

Another year, another Record Store Day Black Friday, featuring tons of cool vinyls: for yourself, for holiday gifts, or both. Among the artists featured in this year's event, which takes place Nov. 29, are Noah Kahan, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and Teddy Swims.

For the most recent Record Store Day in April, Noah and Olivia teamed up for a split 7-inch single. This time, they have their own releases. Noah's is Town Hall (Stick Season Collaborations), a standalone LP on tiger eye brown vinyl that includes all eight duet tracks from Stick Season (We'll All Be Here Forever). Among them: "Dial Drunk" with Post Malone, "Northern Attitude" with Hozier and "Everywhere, Everything" with Gracie Adams.

Olivia's is GUTS (spilled), a two-LP set pressed on red-and-purple marble vinyl that includes all the songs on the original GUTS album, plus the five additional songs released on the GUTS (spilled) edition, including "obsessed" and "so american."

Billie has HIT ME HARD AND SOFT [Isolated vocals], a version of her current album with just the vocal tracks from the songs.

Teddy is offering I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1.5), pressed on baby blue vinyl. This expanded edition of his debut album features four extra songs, which are making their vinyl debuts.

The 2024 Record Store Day Black Friday event will also feature releases by Bebe Rexha, Whitney Houston, OneRepublic, Lauren Spencer Smith and even Daniel Powter, the dude with that one hit, "Bad Day."

For the full list of releases and participating stores, visit RecordStoreDay.com.

