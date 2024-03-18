Noah Kahan joins Kacey Musgraves onstage for "honor" of live duet

Noah Kahan was in the house -- and on the stage -- when singer/songwriter Kacey Musgraves debuted her new album, Deeper Well, at a special concert at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on March 15.

After performing all the songs on her new album, Musgraves brought Kahan onstage for a duet of "She Calls Me Back," the song they recorded for the Forever version of Stick Season. Musgraves was one of multiple collaborators on that version of the album, along with Hozier, Post Malone, Brandi Carlile, Sam Fender, Lizzy McAlpine and Gracie Abrams.

On Instagram, Noah posted, "It was so magical to listen to kaceys stunning new record performed live. It's an honor to watch her at the Ryman playing these songs for the first time, and an even bigger honor to get to share the stage with her."

He added, "@spaceykacey you are magic and I will be singing 'Cardinal' till the day I die." "Cardinal" is the first track on Deeper Well.

In other Noah Kahan news, he has a new Instagram account, @KahanHQ, which he says will be the official place to get news and updates about him and his career.

"I'm still going to be posting info [on my regular Instagram account], but if you want to stay up to date with even MORE info or anything in my world - this is the account to follow," he wrote.

"If you don’t, you should still follow it cause I don’t make the rules. My team will be running this account so if anything do this for them."

