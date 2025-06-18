Noah Kahan, The Fray, Nelly & more to perform on CNN's 'The Fourth in America'

Noah Kahan, The Fray and Nelly are among the musical acts who'll be ringing in Independence Day this year on CNN.

The cable network's fifth annual special The Fourth in America will air starting at 7 p.m. ET live on CNN. The special will feature coast-to-coast firework shows from Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Detroit, Chicago, Las Vegas, San Diego, New Orleans, Nashville and Seward, Alaska.

Viewers will see performances from Sting, Counting Crows, Timbaland and reunited "What's Up" band 4 Non Blondes, as well as country stars Lainey Wilson, Dierks Bentley and Ashley McBryde; rap icon Ice Cube; '90s alt-rockers CAKE and Sublime; and the artists on the I Love the '90s tour: Vanilla Ice, Young MC, Rob Base and Tone Loc.

CNN's The Fourth in America is hosted by Dana Bash, Boris Sanchez, Victor Blackwell and Sara Sidner.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.