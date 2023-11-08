Noah Kahan confirms release date for Hozier collaboration

You can officially start counting down to Noah Kahan's collaboration with Hozier.

In a TikTok video, the "Dial Drunk" artist confirms that his new version of "Northern Attitude" featuring the "Take Me to Church" singer will arrive Friday, November 10. You can presave it now.

Kahan previously teased the updated recording by declaring, "Unfortunately, you are no longer allowed to listen to 'Northern Attitude' ... The reason is that you can now only listen to the version featuring Hozier."

The two performed "Northern Attitude" together during Kahan's show in Nashville in October.

The original "Northern Attitude" appears on Kahan's Stick Season album. Kahan's also recently collaborated with Post Malone, Kacey Musgraves and Lizzy McAlpine.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.