No Olivia Rodrigo tickets? Visit the 'GUTS' World Tour Bus Experience instead

If you weren't able to get Olivia Rodrigo concert tickets, there's another way you can be part of the GUTS tour.

Starting March 8, The GUTS World Tour Bus Experience will be available at the tour venue where Olivia is performing -- in this case, The Music Yard in Charlotte, North Carolina -- or local points of interest. Admission is free and offers an interactive fan experience from Starbucks, American Express and Sony.

The bus is designed to look like a 1990s teenage girl's bedroom with memorabilia; SOUR Tour outfits worn by Olivia; photo ops, like with a crescent moon similar to the one featured in Olivia's current tour; and what's described as a "star-filled toilet."

Craft areas will allow fans to personalize their merch and there'll be giveaways, too: The first 1,000 fans who visit the bus each day will get a $10 GUTS Starbucks Card to try out the coffee chain's new lavender beverages. Plus, fans can try out the Olivia-designed Sony LinkBuds. If you buy them, you'll get a limited-edition "Olivia's O's" cereal box, as seen in the campaign ad, as a gift with purchase.

You can get more information about the bus at oliviarodrigo.com/tour or at @liviesHQ.

