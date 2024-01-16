No Doubt announces reunion show at Coachella; full 2024 lineup announced

No doubt about it: No Doubt is back. At least for one show.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, January 16, the "Don't Speak" outfit shared a video of the four band members -- frontwoman Gwen Stefani, bassist Tony Kanal, guitarist Tom Dumont and drummer Adrian Young -- on a video call.

After some back-and-forth about wanting to hang out more, Young suggests, "Maybe we should do a show?" The other members then agree, and the video ends with a red question mark against a black background.

Shortly thereafter, the lineup for Coachella 2024 was announced, featuring No Doubt.

The bill also includes Lana Del Rey and Doja Cat as headliners. Sabrina Carpenter, Reneé Rapp, Bebe Rexha, Ice Spice, and Tyla are part of the lineup as well.

Coachella 2024 takes place April 12-14 and April 19-21 in Indio, California. The ticket presale begins Friday, January 19, at 11 a.m. PT. A press release advises, "For your best chance at passes, look to Weekend 2."

For more info, visit Coachella.com.

No Doubt was first together from the late '80s until 2004, and released albums including the RIAA Diamond-certified Tragic Kingdom in 1995. They then reunited in 2009 before going on hiatus again in 2015.

In between, Stefani launched a solo career, scoring pop hits such as "Hollaback Girl" and "The Sweet Escape," while Kanal, Dumont and Young formed the band Dreamcar with AFI frontman Davey Havok.

