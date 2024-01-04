Nicole Scherzinger to star on Broadway in Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Sunset Boulevard'

After receiving great reviews for her starring role in the London production of the musical Sunset Boulevard, Nicole Scherzinger is now headed to Broadway.

The production will open on Broadway this year, with the ex-Pussycat Doll and Masked Singer panelist reprising her starring role as Norma Desmond, a fading silent screen star who wants to reboot her career and sees a young screenwriter as the man who might make it happen. The musical is based on the 1950 film of the same name.

Production dates will be announced shortly.

Due to Nicole's commitment to the show, Rita Ora has taken over her spot on The Masked Singer for the show's upcoming season 11.

