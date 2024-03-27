Nicole Kidman thanks Olivia Rodrigo for helping her score points with her kids

Even if your mom is an Oscar-winning actress and your dad's a Grammy-winning country star, sometimes it takes a pop girlie to impress you. That's what Nicole Kidman found out when it came to her daughters and Olivia Rodrigo.

Olivia posted a TikTok of her walking around the Bell Centre in Montreal ahead of her concert there on March 27. As she sat in the stands and walked in the aisles of the empty arena, she lip-synced to one of Kidman's much-memed ads for AMC Theaters, which features the Australian actress saying things like, "We come to this place for magic."

In fact, Olivia wore a tank top with that very line during the video.

A delighted Kidman posted a screenshot of the video on her own Instagram Story and captioned it, "You just won me some major points with my girls! Adore you, @oliviarodrigo xx."

Kidman and her husband, Keith Urban, share daughters Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13.

