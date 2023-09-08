Nicki Minaj set to take the VMAs stage as performer and emcee

Nicki Minaj will be back on the VMAs stage.

The music icon is set to make a triumphant return at this year's show, which airs live from New Jersey's Prudential Center on September 12, to reprise her dual role as emcee and performer.

For the second year in a row, Nicki's job duties include announcing the show's lineup of performers, presenters and winners. She'll also treat fans to the premiere performance of her newest single, "Last Time I Saw You."

As emcee of last year's show, Nicki took home six awards and was presented with the night's highest honor, the Video Vanguard Award.

Nicki first graced the VMAs main stage in 2012 when she surprised fans during Alicia Keys' performance of "Girl on Fire." She returned in 2014 to perform "Anaconda" and after, teamed up with Ariana Grande and Jessie J for "Bang Bang" as well as Usher for a performance of "She Came To Give It To U."

Joining Nicki at this year's MTV Video Music Awards include previously announced presenters Ice Spice, Coco Jones, GloRilla and French Montana, with performances by Lil Wayne, Doja Cat and more.

