Nick Jonas' daughter celebrates 2nd birthday with Elmo-themed party

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

By Andrea Dresdale

Malti Marie Jonas, the daughter of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, turned two on Monday, and Nick has posted photos of the birthday party they threw for the toddler.

The Elmo-themed party featured an Elmo cake, Elmo sunglasses for the guests and an appearance from Elmo himself. The birthday girl wore a pink tiara, heart-shaped sunglasses and a pink sweater decorated with hearts.  "Our little angel is 2 years old," Nick captioned the pics.

Malti's uncles Joe Jonas and Frankie Jonas were on hand to help the family celebrate.

Malti is Nick and Priyanka's only child. Joe and brother Kevin Jonas each have two daughters.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!