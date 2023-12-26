Nick Carter's sister Angel pays tribute to their late sister Bobbie Jean

On December 23, TMZ reported the news that Bobbie Jean Carter, the older sister of Backstreet Boy Nick Carter, had died; ABC News later confirmed her passing. While Nick hasn't posted any statement on the tragic loss, his sister Angel took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt tribute.

"To my older sister Bobbie. You had a great sense of humor, and a lively spirit. Growing up, I was your baby, and you were my best friend," Angel writes. "Life wasn’t fair to you, that I know. Sometimes, it feels like you didn’t have a shot, no matter what."

Bobbie Jean is the third Carter sibling to pass away, following the deaths of Leslie in 2012 and Aaron in 2022. Angel is Aaron's twin.

"Experiencing innocence instead of being burdened by trauma, pain, and suffering is incredibly important for children, particularly at such a young age," Angel continues. "I know why Leslie, Aaron, and now you ended up in the circumstances that you did. I share that pain we experienced during our childhood and I’m sorry you didn’t have an opportunity for a better life."

Angel ended her post with a plea to for everyone to "cultivate a society where seeking mental health support is met with understanding and encouragement," adding, "The generational dysfunction stops now ... I love you BJ, you’re free now."

She also directed people to On Our Sleeves, a charity she works with that promotes mental health for children.

Meanwhile, Nick's fans have flooded the comments section of his Instagram with condolences. According to his account, he still plans to release a new song, "Never Break My Heart (Not Again)," on December 31. "Sending 2023 out with new music," he wrote.

