Nicholas Galitzine says his 'The Idea of You' pop star isn’t modeled after Harry Styles

The upcoming romantic comedy film The Idea of You may be based on a book that was inspired by the life of Harry Styles, but star Nicholas Galitzine says the boy band character in the film is his own person.

"It's funny because it's not a comparison that I've ever made," Galitzine told Variety at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party on Sunday. "But people really like to make it. Hayes Campbell, the man I'm playing, is a very different character and we want him to exist in his own world."

The outlet also asked Galitzine if fans could expect Styles to show up at the film’s premiere on the closing night of the South by Southwest film festival.

“I don’t know him personally. Harry, if you’re in Austin, Texas, in the next week come along and chill with Annie and I,” Galitzine said.

The Idea of You stars Anne Hathaway as a 40-year-old woman who falls in love with Galitzine's 24-year-old pop star. It's based on the eponymous book by Robinne Lee.

While Lee told Vogue in 2020 that The Idea of You "was never supposed to be a book about Harry Styles," she told blogger Deborah Kalb in 2017 that the book's idea came to her after she was surfing YouTube and found One Direction music videos. Lee "came across the face of a boy I'd never seen in a band I'd never paid attention to, and it was so aesthetically perfect it took me by surprise."

"It was like…art,” she said at the time.

