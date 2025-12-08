Nice to meet you: Myles Smith doing 'free meet ups' in East Coast pubs

Myles Smith has spent 2025 performing for thousands and thousands of fans, both on his own and opening up for Ed Sheeran. But now he wants to scale things down, especially for his fans in the U.S.

He's announced a series of intimate, free concerts on the East Coast: Dec. 12 in New York, Dec. 13 in Boston, Dec. 15 in Philadelphia and Dec. 16 in Washington, D.C. Locations haven't been set yet.

"This is not a tour. I’m just tryna see some of ya’ll. it’s been a long yr. lmk if ur in town so i can find the right size spaces. Cheers x," he captioned his post.

In a separate message on the post, he explained, "I have been thinking a lot recently about how many people message me saying they wanted to come to a show this year but life got in the way. ... So I am going to spend some time along the East Coast over the next couple of weeks and I am going to be doing small free meet ups in pubs."

He added, "No set times. No big announcement. Just me showing up with a guitar and seeing who fancies a sing and a drink."

So if you have any suggestions as to where Myles should play in those cities, DM him.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.