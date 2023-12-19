New poll finds most Americans think Taylor Swift is good for the NFL

Taylor Swift attracted some boos when she attended her boyfriend Travis Kelce's game last Sunday. But while there are those — Taylor called them "dads, Brads and Chads" — who complain that the NFL focuses on her too much, or shows her on camera too much during games, a new poll finds that they're in the minority.

A national Marist Poll of 1,130 adults conducted earlier this month found that 70% think Taylor is having a mostly positive impact on the NFL. Seventy-one percent of football fans agree, as do 80% of those who identify as Swifties. Twenty-four percent feel she's having a negative impact.

Seventy-five percent of women feel that Taylor is beneficial to the NFL; 64% of men agree.

The poll also found that 70% of those surveyed have a positive impression of Taylor overall; 30% have an unfavorable view of her.

"Her favorability rating is at a level that elected officials can only dream of reaching," says Stephanie Calvano, director of Data Science and Technology at the Marist Institute for Public Opinion.

"As TIME magazine's person of the year, Swift's influence on the entertainment industry has been long documented. So, it's not surprising that she would be just as impactful for the NFL."

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.

