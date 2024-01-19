New Music Friday: David Kushner, Zara Larsson, MAX and more

David Kushner had a breakthrough hit with last year's "Daylight," and now, he's back with a new track, "Skin and Bones." ​​"'Skin and Bones' captures the electric tension of desire and redemption, exploring the thin line between ecstasy and salvation in the duality of love," David says of the song. A music video for the track will be released soon.



Zara Larsson has dropped her new single, "You Love Who You Love," off her upcoming album, VENUS. The song is described as "a cautionary tale on toxic relationships." Zara says of the track, "We started writing over PRIDE, and began talking about how amazing it is that anyone can love anyone - but that doesn't mean you always should!" VENUS is due out February 9.



MAX has released "SAY LESS" featuring rapper/singer Duckwrth, which he describes as "one of my favorite funky dance songs I've ever released." The song, which also comes with a music video, is featured on his album LOVE IN STEREO, out February 16.



AJ Mitchell is out with "Foolish," the latest taste of his sophomore album, As Far As the Eye Can See, which comes out May 3. "Foolish" is about being in a relationship that you know isn't good for you and draws on AJ's personal experiences. "It's a conversation with myself- I was aware of the fact that the relationship would do me more harm than good, but the feelings were overpowering," he says in a statement.



MAGIC! is back. The Canadian band, famous for their 2014 song "Rude," has a new single out called "Good Feeling About You." They've also got a new album, Inner Love Energy, due out later this year.

