New Music Friday: Lola Young, Teddy Swims and more

After announcing her new album, I'm Just F****** Myself, will be out Sept. 19, Lola Young has dropped another track from the project: "Not Like That Anymore." The profanity-filled song is where Lola got the title of the album. She sings, "Now I'm locked out, got nowhere to go/ And my phone got stolen and my balance is low/ But if I look on the bright side, at least I'm not f******* myself anymore ... I'm f****** myself, but not like that anymore." In an email to fans, she says of the song, "It's dark, it's playful, it's me, but not like that ... anymore."

Teddy Swims has released a new single from his upcoming 32-track album I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Complete Edition), due out June 27. It's a soulful love song featuring Dallas rapper BigXthaPlug called "All Gas No Brakes." Teddy's album includes all the songs from I've Tried Everything But Therapy Parts 1 and 2, as well as six new songs.

The Kid LAROI has released a new song and video, "HOW DOES IT FEEL?," featuring Thundercat. The video co-stars LAROI and actress Talia Ryder. It's not clear if it's a standalone single or the first release from an upcoming album.

"A Lot More Free" singer Max McNown has released a new single called "This Side of Heaven" from his upcoming deluxe album, Night Diving (The Cost of Growing Up), due July 18. Max says in a statement the song was inspired by the soulfulness of Ray Lamontagne and Chris Stapleton, who are both big influences on him.

Cardi B returns with a new single called "Outside." It's the rapper's first solo song in over a year and a preview of her forthcoming sophomore album.

(Cardi B and Lola Young videos contain uncensored profanity.)

