New Music Friday: Myles Smith, JoJo, LISA and more

"Stargazing" singer Myles Smith, who's currently on a sold-out North American tour, has a new single out: "Whisper." It's a standalone single that Myles says he wanted to release to thank his fans, explaining, "You guys have given me so much life on the road this year." According to a press release, the song is a "heartfelt letter, reminding us to cherish and nurture those special connections."

JoJo is back. After releasing her memoir, Over The Influence, the "Leave (Get Out)" singer is back with a new single called "Porcelain." Posting about the song, JoJo wrote, "Twerkable healing anthems FTW."



LISA is throwing it back for her new single, "Moonlit Floor." The song interpolates "Kiss Me," the iconic '90s hit by Sixpence None the Richer, with the BLACKPINK member singing, "Kiss me, under the Paris twilight. Kiss me, out on the moonlit floor."

Zara Larsson has released a remix EP based around her single "Memory Lane," from her 2023 project Honor The Light. The three-track release includes the regular song, the demo version and a remix by the German electronic dance/duo FAST BOY. The "Symphony" singer is currently on tour with Kygo and will kick off her own headlining run on Oct. 27 in Dallas.

Coldplay's new album, Moon Music, is out now. It includes the singles "feelslikeimfallinginlove," "WE PRAY" and the latest one, "All My Love." The video for that, which features singer Chris Martin in disguise, singing karaoke in a Las Vegas bar, premiered Friday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.