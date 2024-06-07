New Music Friday: Jung Kook, RAYE, Meghan Trainor and more

It's New Music Friday! Here are some fresh releases for you to check out:

BTS member Jung Kook has released "Never Let Go," dedicated to the band's loyal fans, ARMY. The song arrives ahead of 2024 FESTA, the band's annual celebration of their debut and of their fans. It takes place June 13 and group member Jin will make an official appearance at FESTA and hug 1,000 fans on site.

"Escapism" singer RAYE is out with a new video, "Genesis." To call it a "single" isn't really accurate: It's an epic, seven-minute piece in three acts that RAYE says she's been working on since 2022. "There is a Nina Simone quote which is everything to me: 'It is an artist's duty to reflect the times,'" RAYE says. "And the best way I believe I can try to do this is through my art, and I have tried my utmost to do so inside this song."

Meghan Trainor has released her sixth album, Timeless, ahead of her fall tour. She says in a statement, "This album means so much to me! I got to work with so many incredible people to bring this album to life, and I'm so grateful for all of them and all the fans for showing so much excitement over it. I can't wait to play these songs for you on the Timeless Tour!"

Call it the Gravy Twain: Rapper Yung Gravy has teamed up with Shania Twain for a new song called "White Claw." Gravy says they met at a Grammy party, and then came up with the song the next day, after she invited him over for a barbecue.

Dua Lipa has released an Amazon Music Original remix by DJ Regard of her latest single, "Illusion," from her new album, Radical Optimism.

