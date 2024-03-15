New Music Friday: Nicky Youre, Kenya Grace and more

"Sunroof" singer Nicky Youre is out with his new single, "Part Time Lover." "'Part Time Lover' is about the feeling that takes over when you have to tell someone how you really feel about them, regardless of how they feel about you," Nicky says in a statement. "It is filled with the same energy that fuels my favorite 90s/2000s Rom-Coms. It's meant to feel nostalgic, lighthearted and hopeful for what's to come." He also released an accompanying music video. Nicky's debut headlining tour kicks off in April.



Kenya Grace, who broke through with the song "Strangers," has shared her new single, "It's not fair." "Tell me baby, don't you kinda miss me? Well, I hope you picture me when you're with her," she sings on the post-breakup track. Her album, The After Taste, arrives on March 22.



BTS' V has released his new digital solo single "FRI(END)S," along with a music video for the track. He says he recorded the song "while searching for something special to offer my fans." "It's full of charm, so I truly believe it will be loved by ARMY," he adds.



Sia and Kylie Minogue's collab "Dance Alone" now has a music video. The video features dancers wearing the signature Sia two-toned wig and performing a synchronized number in colorful settings before Kylie joins them. The song will be featured on Sia's new album, Reasonable Woman, out May 3.



Nelly Furtado has a new song called "Never Lost" on The Greatest Hits movie soundtrack, which will be available April 12. The vinyl version of the soundtrack is available for preorder now.

