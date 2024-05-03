New Music Friday: Meghan Trainor, Sia and more

This week's New Music Friday features new singles from big names and notable album releases from up-and-coming pop stars.

Meghan Trainor is back with a new single, "To The Moon." It's the first single off her upcoming sixth album, Timeless, which arrives June 7. The 16-track album will be supported by a tour across the U.S. this fall. She'll be joined by Natasha Bedingfield and Paul Russell as tour openers.

Sia's first album since 2016 has arrived. Her new record, Reasonable Woman, is available now. Among the 15 tracks are songs like "Fame Won't Love You" feat. Paris Hilton, "Dance Alone" feat. Kylie Minogue and "Incredible" feat. Labrinth.

Lukas Graham, the Danish singer behind the hit track "7 Years," has dropped his first new release in a year, called "Cheat Code." The hitmaker said the song is about the struggles of keeping both love and life happy while in a romantic relationship. "The underlying message is for everyone to unlock each other's undiscovered levels to explore new sides of shared love," Graham said in a statement.

Marshmello and Kane Brown have reunited for a new collaboration, "Miles On It." The upbeat song arrives just in time for summer. The duo's previous collab, "One Right Thing," was a pop hit in 2019 and marked Brown's first top-10 single on the Top 40 format.

Jax is celebrating spooky season before summer even starts this year. Her new single "Zombieland," off of her upcoming debut full-length album, Dear Joe, is available now. HARDY is featured on the track, which finds the duo getting vengeance on the exes and enemies who have wronged them.

"Run" and "Lemon" singer SMITH has released her new track, "Lobby." SMITH says the song is "a vessel towards forgiving myself."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.