New Music Friday: Alex Warren, Jessie Murph & more

After endless teases on Instagram, Alex Warren has dropped his new duet with ROSÉ, "On My Mind," along with a music video. It's from Alex's upcoming album, You'll Be Alright, Kid, due out July 18.

And speaking of albums that are coming out July 18, Jessie Murph has released "Heroin," another track from her upcoming album, Sex Hysteria. The "Blue Strips" singer has also revealed the track list for the project, including features from Gucci Mane and Lil Baby.

Lizzo has surprise-released a 13-track rap mixtape called My Face Hurts From Smiling, featuring collaborations with Doja Cat and SZA. We still don't have a release date for her album Love in Real Life.

Kim Petras is back with a new song called "Polo." She says in a statement, "'Polo' was the first song that kinda reset all of the music I was working on. It makes me feel cute and like a b****! When we wrote it I had three broken toes and [my collaborator] Margo XS and I were just playing [video games] SSX 3 and Silent Hill and it kinda just magically came to us and was everything!!"

Bailey Zimmerman currently has a hit with "All the Way" with BigXthaPlug, and now he's teamed with Diplo for a new single, "Ashes," along with a fun video.

Ariana Grande's brother, Frankie Grande, officially joins the family business with Hotel Rock Bottom, his debut album. He says in a statement, "I hope these songs hold you, lift you, and make you live your life as unapologetically as I did when I created them." Ari wrote in his Instagram comments, "i could not possibly be more proud."

John K is out with "Never Been in Love," a new track from his upcoming album, Salt + Light, due July 18.

(Videos by Jessie Murph, Lizzo and Kim Petras include uncensored profanity.)

