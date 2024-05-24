New Music Friday: PinkPantheress, Imagine Dragons and more

PinkPantheress is out with her latest single, "Turn it up." The self-written and self-produced track features a melody inspired by Selena's "Dreaming of You." PinkPantheress says she is "super excited to share my first release of 2024, turn it up, so proud to pay homage to a beautiful song and i hope the people love it too."

RM from BTS has released his second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person. The album explores who RM is as part of the mega popular band, but also who he is as Kim Namjoon, his given name. Additionally, you can now watch a music video for the album's track "LOST!"

Imagine Dragons are back with their newest single, "Nice To Meet You." The global hitmakers also revealed the music video for the track, which is the third single off their upcoming album, LOOM. The new album arrives June 28 and is available to preorder now.

The music video for Black Eyed Peas' new song "TONIGHT" has arrived. The song, which also features collaborators El Alfa and Becky G, is included as a part of the soundtrack for the upcoming film Bad Boys: Ride or Die. "Big love to our #RideOrDie @elalfa18 & @iambeckyg," Black Eyed Peas wrote on the social platform X.

